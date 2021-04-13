Preppy Kitchen's John Kanell Shares What's in His Pantry

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Before John Kanell launched his successful food blog Preppy Kitchen, he was teaching middle schoolers about science and math. Now he teaches his 1.2 million Instagram followers how to make mouthwatering meals and treats. Whether you're looking to improve your kitchen skills or learn a new recipe to impress the pickiest of eaters, John has you covered. As mediocre chefs hoping to up our cooking and baking abilities, we were lucky enough to catch up with John to learn more about keeping our kitchens well-stocked and our guests well-fed.
E!: Do you have any tips for people who live alone and cook for one person every night?
JK: When you're cooking for one it's easy to get bored of your own food, but there is also the opportunity to experiment endlessly! Break out of your rut and try out a different protein, vegetable, spice or sauce. It can also be helpful to give certain favorite ingredients or techniques a day or two off. Sometimes I'll buy an ingredient I've never (or almost never) used, then I'll find a new recipe that uses it.
E!: What are your tips for parents who want to get their kids more involved in the kitchen but worry about safety?
JK: Start off with the easy things that are low stress. Instead of a cake try making cookies! I created a Carrot Cake Cookies recipe for McCormick, which has all the amazing flavors and that luscious cream cheese frosting you love in carrot cake without all the time commitment and stress or a layer cake. If you're worried about little ones putting things in their mouths, then I recommend pasteurizing the eggs and baking the flour (10 minutes at 350F) before using them. Two simple steps to have some peace of mind with busy hands in the kitchen.
E!: What are your must-have kitchen or pantry items?
JK: In addition to my McCormick spices I love my graduated bowls, thick-walled pots and pans, a mixer, baking sheets (with walls) and muffin tins. A food processor and blender will make your life so much easier. If you're short on space an immersion blender is great for sauces and soups. Stocking your fridge with lots of versatile veggies like carrots, zucchini, and broccoli is a great way to encourage you to make more delicious food!
KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowls- Set of 3
Add a pop of color to your kitchen and save on storage space with this set of three mixing bowls.
Duxtop Whole-Clad Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Saucepan with Lid
Suitable for gas, electric and halogen cooktops, this thick-walled pan will allow you whip up your favorite recipes. Not to mention, it offers a straight-sided and drip-free pouring design.
Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Blender
If you're looking for an affordable blender that doesn't take up a lot of space, try this immersion blender. Plus, the ergonomic grip offers a non-slip and comfortable grip.
Wilton Perfect Results Premium Non-Stick Muffin and Cupcake Pan
Now you can make cupcakes and muffins for days! The durable steel construction of this pan offers even-heating and resists warping.
Joho Baking Sheet Pans Cookie Sheet
Besides the chic champagne color, this set of nonstick cookie sheets offers long-lasting baking performancel so you can bake John's Carrot Cake Cookies every Easter (or day)!
E!: For people who have limited cabinet/pantry space, what are the top spices they should prioritize buying?
JK: McCormick's Pure Vanilla Extract, Cinnamon, Ginger, Allspice, and Cardamom are favorites of mine in the springtime. I love the depth of flavor and warmth they bring. Spring is all about nature waking up after a long slumber and these spices will brighten up everything they're in! A lot of these are double duty spices, which are great in both sweet and savory dishes!
McCormick All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
Featuring a rich, perfectly balanced caramelized, bourbon-rummy flavor, McCormick's Pure Vanilla Extract is a must for any kitchen.
McCormick Ground Ginger
Add a a pinch of this sweet and zesty spice that offers a hint of citrus flavor to any meal that needs an extra kick.
McCormick Ground Allspice
For savory dishes, add some of this spice offering sweet & warm flavors of cloves, cinnamon and nutmeg.
McCormick Gourmet Organic Ground Cardamom
Cardamon is a must for your pantry as it adds a light lemony note to any meal, cake or pastry.
E!: What do you think about the new wave of people sharing recipes on TikTok?
JK: I love how TikTok is introducing so many people to the joys of baking. Making food is truly a joy, and many people don't realize how easy it actually is. You can really teach a lot of techniques and pack a lot of great tips in a 60 second video, and the platform is sparking a huge movement of recipe sharing which I love.
To try out some of John's crowd-pleasing recipes, check out his blog Preppy Kitchen and his tutorials on Instagram!