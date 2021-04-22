Jana KramerChrissy TeigenOscarsKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

These Red Carpet Fashion Looks From the Oscars Will Make You Say OMG

From Anne Hathaway's pink Prada dress that caused uproar to Billy Porter's statement-making gown, see the fashion moments that stole the show at the Oscars.

von Alyssa Morin Apr 22, 2021 11:00Tags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsOscarsNostalgia
Weitere: 2021 Oscars: By The Numbers

Lights, camera...glam!

After a year of looking at loungewear—whether on Instagram or on your fave online shops—it's finally time to get lost in all the razzle-dazzle that only the Oscars can bring. Because before cute sweats reigned supreme, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars set the fashion world ablaze at the Academy Awards.

Need proof? Billy Porter turned the red carpet into his own personal runway when he stunned in a one-of-a-kind Christian Siriano creation, which featured a tuxedo-like top half and a larger-than-life skirt on the bottom.

"I didn't come to play, I came to slay," the star told E! News at the 2019 ceremony. "Listen, I'm on a show called Pose, I can't show up busted...I had to give it to the children tonight!"

The actor shared the inspiration behind his statement-making piece, explaining, "I wanted to create a space where we could have a dialogue about the masculine and the feminine and everything in-between...I never felt more powerful."

foto
Oscars 2021 Nominations: Snubs and Surprises

Anne Hathaway's blush-colored Prada dress at the 2013 event marked another major fashion moment. Her feminine piece caused an uproar after being dubbed the "nipple dress" for its unique silhouette.

In 2002, Halle Berry's history-making win wasn't the only thing worth swooning over. The trailblazer wowed the crowd wearing a dramatic and daring Elie Saab dress that consisted of a sheer top with intricate floral embroidery and a beautiful billowing train.

But of course, we're only scratching the surface here. Sandra Oh, Cher, and many other stars dropped jaws with fabulous and fierce designs. So with that, see the OMG fashion looks to hit the Oscars red carpet over the years in our gallery below!

Michelson/ZUMApress.com
Cher

Cher shined bright at the 1986 event wearing an electrifying design and headpiece. Bob Mackie created the legendary ensemble, which consisted of a jewel-adorned bustier, a matching bedazzled skirt and a glitzy shawl.

Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
Halle Berry

In 2002, the star made history as the first and only Black woman to win an Academy Award for Best Actress. What's more? Her daring dress was worthy of an award as well as she entered the room wearing an Elie Saab design, which featured a sheer top with floral embroidery.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Gemma Chan

Perfectly pink! The Crazy Rich Asians star brought bright and bold fashion to the red carpet with her voluminous Valentino gown.

AP Photo/George Birch
Barbra Streisand

The legend raised the fashion bar very high at the 1969 ceremony with her completely sheer two-piece, which sparkled just as brightly as her golden statue.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Sandra Oh

One word: Wow! The Killing Eve star slayed the red carpet with a one-of-a-kind gown at the 2020 affair. She showed up and showed out wearing a sparkly champagne-colored Elie Saab creation.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Geena Davis

Well, hello! The Thelma and Louise star made heads turn at the 1992 show with her white-hot design, which included an over-the-top train, corset top and long satin gloves.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sarah Paulson

Dressed to kill! The American Horror Story star lit up the room at the 2019 event wearing a fun and flirty Brandon Maxwell gown.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Edy Williams

The Hollywood star made a dramatic style statement at the 1986 awards ceremony with her showgirl-like ensemble.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Taraji P. Henson

Always one to take a fashion risk, the Empire star shut down the red carpet with her daring Vera Wang design.

Bill Davila/FilmMagic
Angelina Jolie

An OMG lewk, indeed! The Maleficent actress wowed the crowd at the 2004 event with a halter satin gown that featured a plunging neckline. Designer Marc Bouwer was the mastermind behind the piece.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Gal Gadot

The Wonder Woman actress looked effortlessly chic in a Givenchy design that was both regal and risqué.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Björk

A fashion moment no one will ever forget. Björk made jaws drop at the 2001 ceremony when she hit the red carpet in her now-infamous "swan dress" by designer Marjan Pejoski.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Salma Hayek

Sometimes, less is more—literally! The Frida star sizzled on the red carpet with a peek-a-boo dress by Alexander McQueen at the 2017 event.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Kim Basinger

The Oscar winner stole the show with an eye-catching dress that featured a half-blazer, half-corset top, larger-than-life bottom and glittery gold details.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Kristen Wiig

The Wonder Woman 1984 star set the red carpet ablaze with her red-hot and theatrically ruffled Valentino design, which she paired with black leather gloves and gold-studded heels.

Ron Wolfson/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman

Despite the late Joan Rivers hating this dress, it was a design that got the whole world talking. From its electrifying color, body-hugging silhouette and intricate embroidery, the haute couture Dior gown was just that...haute.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Madonna & Michael Jackson

The dynamic duo made heads turn with their flashy ensembles. Madonna exuded old-Hollywood glamour with her shimmery strapless gown and feather boa while the King of Pop donned one of his famous blazers.

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
Angela Bassett

The American Horror Story alum made the red carpet her runway. She stunned in a vibrant fuchsia gown that not only had a dramatic shoulder sleeve but a thigh-high slit and billowing train.

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Demi Moore

The Ghost star left any and all basique clothes at home and opted for something a lot more risqué and daring in 1989.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Lupita Nyong'o

All that glitters is gold. The Oscar winner shined as bright as the flashing camera lights at the 2018 ceremony with her glimmery gold chainmail dress by Versace. The high leg slit and sash-like detail gave it extra oomph.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Billy Porter

The fashion icon struck a pose in a larger-than-life gown by Christian Siriano. It's safe to say all eyes were on Billy Porter at the 2019 function.

Ke.Mazur/WireImage
Céline Dion

The Grammy winner oozed with glamour at the 1997 affair, as she stunned in a couture creation by Chanel. From the plunging neckline to the explosion of jewels, Céline was a total knock-out!

 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
Charlize Theron

The actress made a grand entrance while attending her first-ever Oscars show in 2000. She donned a fabulous tangerine-colored gown by Vera Wang, which was way more dramatic in the back.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo

The Harriet star is known for pushing the style boundaries, and this custom white-hot Versace dress was no different!

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Kate Winslet

The Oscar winner brought the wow factor to the 2016 show with her melted lava-like silk lamé design by Ralph Lauren. From its black holographic color to the flowy train and curve-hugging structure, Kate shut it down on the red carpet.

Darlene Hammond/Getty Images
Cher

The legendary star brought the glitz and the glamour to the 1988 event with her showgirl-like number. From her jewel-adorned bustier and matching skirt to the dazzling fringe beads to the see-through material, this is one unforgettable lewk.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Anne Hathaway

Believe it or not, this blush-colored Prada dress caused an uproar...but that's what makes it oh-so memorable. Dubbed the "nipple dress," this feminine design caught everyone's attention for its interesting structure.

Bettman/Getty Images
Goldie Hawn

Who says a little black dress has to be boring? In 1987, Goldie Hawn dazzled in a shimmery black low-cut gown that featured silver accents.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Tiffany Haddish

The comedian paid homage to her late father by wearing a traditional African gown, which was also a nod to her Eritrean heritage. "I'm wearing an Eritrean, authentic princess dress," she told E! News at the time. "And I'm PROUD of it."

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Lizzie Gardiner

Lizzie gave everyone a run for their money, literally, with her gold credit card-adorned gown.

foto
Weitere Fotos anzeigen von The Most OMG Oscars Fashion of All Time

Top Stories

1

Irina Shayk Shares First Photo of Daughter Lea Taken by Bradley Cooper

2

Katie Holmes Shares Never-Before-Seen Pics For Suri's 15th Birthday

3

Jana Kramer Files for Divorce From Mike Caussin After 6 Years

Watch E! Live from the Red Carpet: Oscars 2021 Sunday at 11pm, and then catch a repeat airing on Monday at 9:55pm.

Top Stories

1

Irina Shayk Shares First Photo of Daughter Lea Taken by Bradley Cooper

2

Katie Holmes Shares Never-Before-Seen Pics For Suri's 15th Birthday

3

Jana Kramer Files for Divorce From Mike Caussin After 6 Years

4

Why Kim Kardashian Is "Intimidated" By Addison Rae on KUWTK

5

Amber Portwood Walks Off Teen Mom Reunion When Discussing Leah