Queer Eye's Tan France Expecting First Baby via Surrogate

There are going to be plenty of pint-sized French tucks in Tan France's future because there's a baby on the way!
The Queer Eye star announced the personal news from him and husband Rob France in an Instagram post on April 13. "So happy to finally share that WE'RE HAVING A BABY!!" the Fab Five member captioned a shirtless photo of himself with a sonogram edited onto his stomach. "No, I'm not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic."
But, that was not all. Tan, 37, also revealed the sex of the baby and shared that he and Rob are expecting a little boy via surrogate in just a few more months. "With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer," he continued. "Something we've wanted for SOooo many years. Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love."
The dad-to-be also clarified in a comment, "This pic is meant to just be a bit of fun. Playing in to the usual pregnancy announcements, because I so wish I could carry my baby."
As to be expected, Tan's co-stars were overjoyed by his precious announcement—and also did not overlook his muscular picture. "Yay!!!!!!! Uncle Momo is going to spoil this baby!!!," Karamo commented.
Antoni Porowski added, "Now I know what it's like to cry tears of joy and be turned on simultaneously thank you and congrats boys!!!!"
"So happy for you!!!" Jonathan Van Ness wrote. "I'm so proud of you and Rob you are two of the sweetest most genuine people in the world & this is the most exciting news ever."
"On a separate note," the show's grooming expert continued," and to make it clear that I have 0 intentions of being less thirst for @tanfrance IM LIVING FOR ALL THIS SUPPLE YET FIRM MUSCLY SKIN YOU'VE BEEN BESTOWING ON US!!!"
Meanwhile, interior design pro Bobby Berk was happy about the baby news—and less so about the announcement photo. "The joy of this post," he wrote,"outshines the creepiness of this pic."
Nevertheless, Tan's announcement marks a major milestone in his life after years of wanting to become a stay-at-home dad. "I've wanted children since I was 19, 20," he shared on NPR's Fresh Air in 2019. "If I'd had a stable relationship at that time, I would have desperately tried to have children."
"Crazily, I still want six," he said at the time. "I don't know if that's going to happen, but yeah, I still want six children."