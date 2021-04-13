A Bad Influence? Here's Why Internet Stars Like David Dobrik, Rachel Hollis and Others Had to Apologize

Jessica Mulroney

Much of the world underwent a long overdue racial awakening last summer. But it was stylist—and close Meghan Markle friend—Jessica Mulroney who got a true wake-up call. In a nearly 12-minute Instagram video, lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter took Mulroney to task, saying her issues with her onetime acquaintance began when Mulroney "took offense" to Exeter's plea that her followers "use their voice for good and help combat the race war and what's happening to the Black community."



Believing the message was targeting her, Exeter continued, Mulroney engaged in what she called "very problematic" behavior, allegedly speaking poorly about Exeter to other brands and "sending me a threat in writing." Though Mulroney commented on Exeter's video with an apology, she later sent a DM that Exeter shared, Mulroney writing, "Liable [sic] suit. Good luck."



Though Mulroney later posted a mea culpa to her own Insta followers, announcing her intentions to promote "Black voices by having them take over my account and share their experience," CTV announced they were dropping her reality show I Do, Redo.



Speaking "about the situation surrounding my wife, Jessica," her husband Ben Mulroney announced he would be stepped down from his role as co-host of CTV's eTalk, stating, "It is my hope that the new anchor is Black, Indigenous, or a person of color who can use this important platform to inspire, lead, and make change." But the mom of three did get to keep her most high-profile friendship, writing in a since-deleted post, "Meghan and I are family. She is the kindest friend and has checked up on me everyday."



That surveillance has continued, Mulroney revealing in a November chat with Page Six that her good pal "constantly FaceTimes." Yet she was surprised by those that didn't stand by her. "I had a hard time dealing with the fact that a network like CTV [and] the companies I've worked with for many years—and journalists, some of which were my friends—spoke with incredible authority on what they believed had happened without even contacting me. I think that hurt the most," she shared. "I have to learn from all of this—but I am not racist. I just want to try to move on." <