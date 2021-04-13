Lady Whistledown's Latest Bridgerton News Is Guaranteed To Make Your Day

Weitere : Necessary Realness: "Bridgeton" Bombshells

Burning for another season of Bridgerton? Well, you're in luck.

Lady Whistledown shared "the most joyous of news" with her dear readers on April 13 by confirming the show will return for seasons three and four. While she didn't disclose any details or dates, she hinted she'd have a lot to write about. As she penned in a post shared by Shondaland's Instagram account, "This author shall have to purchase more ink…"

After having its biggest series ever, Netflix announced in January that Bridgerton is coming back for season two, with the cast expected to return to production in the spring of 2021. Just like in the Julia Quinn books, this next chapter will focus on Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey). And we can't wait for this social season.

"Well, I feel like the campy, plush spectacle of the Bridgerton world is only going to get more pronounced in the best way possible," the actor told British Vogue earlier this year. "It's mad, and it's brilliant. There are also going to be a lot of brilliant characters introduced in this series–and it's not just Anthony that we're going to delve into…The robust universe that's been set up by Shonda [Rhimes] and Chris [Van Dusen] will just expand and keep pushing boundaries in a way that's quietly subversive. There's just going to be more of what everyone loves, I think."