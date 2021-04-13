Chris Hemsworth's Son Is Training to Be a Superhero Just Like Dad

Weitere : Chris Hemsworth Says His "Hips Don't Lie" In "Extraction"

Like father, like son.

Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram on April 12 to share a video of one of his twin boys brushing up on his boxing. In the clip, the actor—who is father to sons Tristan and Sasha, 7, and daughter India, 8—could be seen holding up his hands as his little one practiced throwing some punches. Hemsworth captioned the footage, "Introducing the next heavy weight champion of the universe."

His wife, Elsa Pataky, also shared a photo of the child, dressed in a red cape, posing alongside his dad, as well as Hemsworth's fitness trainer Luke Zocchi and stunt artist Bobby Holland Hanton—calling the trio, "My A Team!!"

Many followers couldn't help but wonder if Hemsworth's son would one day follow in his famous footsteps.

"Thor's son in training," one fan wrote in the comments section. Added another, "Future Avenger."

Others, however, seemed more focused on Hemsworth's hair. "Anyone notice the hair…? Thor's hair….?" commented one follower. "He's on set." Added another, "Thors hair it's back."