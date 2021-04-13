Chris Hemsworth's Son Is Training to Be a Superhero Just Like Dad

Like father, like son.
Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram on April 12 to share a video of one of his twin boys brushing up on his boxing. In the clip, the actor—who is father to sons Tristan and Sasha, 7, and daughter India, 8—could be seen holding up his hands as his little one practiced throwing some punches. Hemsworth captioned the footage, "Introducing the next heavy weight champion of the universe."
His wife, Elsa Pataky, also shared a photo of the child, dressed in a red cape, posing alongside his dad, as well as Hemsworth's fitness trainer Luke Zocchi and stunt artist Bobby Holland Hanton—calling the trio, "My A Team!!"
Many followers couldn't help but wonder if Hemsworth's son would one day follow in his famous footsteps.
"Thor's son in training," one fan wrote in the comments section. Added another, "Future Avenger."
Others, however, seemed more focused on Hemsworth's hair. "Anyone notice the hair…? Thor's hair….?" commented one follower. "He's on set." Added another, "Thors hair it's back."
Hemsworth, who has played the Marvel character in both the Thor and Avenger films, is set to star in Thor: Love and Thunder with Natalie Portman.
And during an April 4 interview with The Telegraph, Hemsworth said "this is probably the fittest and strongest" he's been "before all the Thors."
"There's an aesthetic that the role requires," he later added. "Bodybuilding is seen as vanity, whereas if I put on a bunch of unhealthy weight, or got unhealthily skinny for a role, I'd probably be called a serious actor. The training across 10 years of doing it is a full-time job. That and then a 12-hour shooting day—it's real grind. It's incredibly rewarding, too—you have to look at it like a professional athlete."
Thor: Love and Thunder is expected to be released May 6, 2022.