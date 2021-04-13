Pete Davidson Teases His "Celebrity Crush" Amid Phoebe Dynevor Romance Rumors

Dearest readers: Pete Davidson appears to be addressing his rumored romance with Phoebe Dynevor.

The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live mainstay took part in a Zoom Q&A with Marquette University students on Sunday, April 11, where he was asked to name his celebrity crush.

"I'm with my celebrity crush," Pete replied with a cheeky smile. He didn't name Phoebe and added that he couldn't go into further detail.

He and the 25-year-old British-born Bridgerton standout initially spurred romance rumors after having been spotted together multiple times in the U.K. last month.

Pete is known for his high-profile dating life, having been previously linked to Cazzie David, Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber and Margaret Qualley.

During his March 2020 appearance on digital talk show Hot Ones, the star of the upcoming movie sequel The Suicide Squad gave an unexpected shout-out to ex Ariana as he discussed his negative feelings toward the paparazzi.

"It's really annoying 'cause, like, I live in Staten Island, and they come there now—'cause, like, Ariana Grande made me all famous and stuff," he shared. "So, she, like—it's all her fault. It is. She sent the wolves. She made me—created me, whatever they say."