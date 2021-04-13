Prince PhilipKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

See Every Photo From Khloe Kardashian's Extravagant Birthday Celebration for True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian spared no expense for True Thompson's birthday festivities and reflected on how her life has changed since giving birth to her daughter three years ago.

True Thompson is officially a 3 year old!

Believe it or not, Monday, April 12 marked Tu-Tu's third birthday, a bittersweet moment that Khloe Kardashian was "not ready" for. The reality star wrote on Instagram that she's having a hard time accepting her baby is, well, no longer a baby. 

"I almost cry every time I call you 'Baby True' and you correct me. You say in the sweetest voice 'I'm not a baby! I'm a big girl!'" she reflected. "I'm not ready for you to be a big girl but you must know, No matter what age you are, You will always be my Baby True."

Khloe expressed awe in how much her life has changed since giving birth to her and Tristan Thompson's daughter, writing, "Watching you grow up has been one of my greatest honors. Seeing life through your eyes is something so special. It's something magical. I will cherish every moment I have with you forever. You are every dream I've ever had of becoming a mommy come True. Thank you for choosing me! God, thank you for blessing me with my angel."

foto
True Thompson's Cutest Photos

Tristan commemorated his princess' birthday on Instagram, along with many other members of the Kardashian family. And while the coronavirus pandemic prevented the Kardashian family from holding one of their famously extravagant parties, they still celebrated True in fabulous style.

To see how Khloe showered her little girl with love on this most important occasion, check out the photos below!

Instagram
Mommy & Me

Khloe Kardashian and her adorable toddler sport matching lavender dresses as they play in a bounce house.

Instagram
Dynamic Duo

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster cuddle up for a sweet photo opp.

Instagram
Lovey's Here

Grandmomager Kris Jenner stops by to celebrate True turning 3. 

Instagram
Hi, Saint!

Kim Kardashian's 5-year-old son, Saint West, decorates a sweet treat. 

Instagram
Cousin Bonding

The birthday girl enjoys some quality time with cousin Stormi. 

Instagram
Say Cheese

Rob Kardashian's little girl, Dream Kardashian, age 4, also celebrates True's special day.

Instagram
All Pink Everything

Wild Child Party helps bring KoKo's vision to life for True's princess-themed gathering.

Instagram
When You Wish Upon a Star

Disney princesses greet attendees as they arrive to the over-the-top party. 

Instagram
Real-Life Royalty

Princess Tiana waves hello True's family and friends.

Instagram
Too Cute

True and Stormi frost personalized cookies. 

Instagram
Sharing Is Caring

The more the sparkles, the better!

