Pepper Teigen Opens Up About Her Cookbook's Special Dedication and Daughter Chrissy's Best Recipe Advice

It should come as no surprise that Chrissy Teigen's mom is cooking with heat!

Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen, grandmother and master of the "hot girl shot," helped inspire her daughter's cravings for all things delicious and is now branching into the-make-it-yourself space with her own cookbook, The Pepper Thai Cookbook: Family Recipes From Everyone's Favorite Thai Mom.

Which, though she's certainly taught Chrissy a few things over the years, probably wouldn't have come together without this key bit of advice from her offspring.

"Be organized and measure it and 'Write it down, Mom!'" Pepper exclusively told E! News, summing up Chrissy's input toward her book, which is on sale April 13. "So I did [and] that's how we got this book, because I wrote it down."

As the author of two bestselling cookbooks of her own, plus proprietor of the Cravings by Chrissy Teigen website, which features "Pepper's Corner" cooking tutorials, the frequent cover girl would indeed be the expert in the family when it comes to making yummy visions come to life.