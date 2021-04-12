Inside G-Eazy’s Plan to “Make It Right” With Ashley Benson 2 Months After Breakup

Ashley Benson is here for second chances.
It seems the Spring Breakers star had the best spring break of all, because she's officially back on with boyfriend G-Eazy after they split two months ago.
The exes were photographed on their way to get dinner together on Sunday, April 11. G-Eazy, 31, drove his Ferrari while Ashley, 31, sat in the passenger seat during their date night.
They even spent the weekend together at her place, according to one eyewitness. On the couple's itinerary: visiting friends and taking drives together in his convertible Ferrari, according to the witness, who exclusively tells E! News, "They came back to her house and seem to be back together."
In fact, E! News can reveal that it wasn't just a one-time thing. A source close to both Ashley and G-Eazy says the couple has officially reconciled.
"Ashley forgave G and they got over their heated argument that happened a month ago," the source explains. "Ashley and G are both obsessed with each other and have a lot of fun together."
So, how did their reconciliation go down? The insider says G reached out because he "wanted to make it right" with the Pretty Little Liars alum. They've been spending "a lot of time together" in the last two weeks to get back on track.
"They want to make it work," the source shares. "Everything has blown over and they are on good terms now."
Last month, E! News reported that the couple was in touch again, but a source close to the "I Mean It" musician admitted Ashley didn't "fully trust him," which meant it was "still tense between them."
Remember, they called off the relationship in February, after a year of dating, in part because of his reputation as a ladies man and his alleged commitment issues, according to a source close to Ashley.
It's possible their upcoming project has helped mend the fence—they're both starring in the movie 18 & Over, which Deadline has described as a "pandemic-inspired slasher movie." G is scoring the film and playing the character Tom, while Ashley will portray Vicky.
She has made it clear that she enjoys working with him on artistic endeavors. During quarantine, they had jazz nights together and hung out in the recording studio. As she explained to Cosmo before their breakup, "He's taught me a lot about music... We always talk about whether we'd release anything or not."
E! News has reached out to their reps for comment.