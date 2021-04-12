Kacey Musgraves Sparks Romance Rumors With Dr. Gerald Onuoha Less Than a Year After Ruston Kelly Split

Weitere : Kacey Musgraves Is Life-Size Barbie at Her Met Gala Debut

New couple alert?!

That's the slow burn-ing question Kacey Musgraves' fans have after she took to Instagram Stories and snapped a sweet selfie with Dr. Gerald Onuoha on Monday, April 12.

In the photo, the "Slow Burn" singer looked effortlessly glam with her signature slick-straight hairdo and barely-there makeup, which entailed fluttery long lashes and pink-ish nude lipstick. Her beauty wasn't the only thing worth noting either.

She also donned a fuzzy ochre-colored tank top that she paired with matching pants. As for Gerald? The Alabama native, who describes himself as a "healer," "astronomer" and "activist" on Instagram, looked just as dapper, wearing a camouflage ensemble that he styled with a black hat.

It appears this isn't the first time in recent weeks the duo has spent time together. On April 2, a Kacey fan account re-shared the Grammy winner's photos from her Instagram Stories, in which she posed with the Nashville-based doctor.