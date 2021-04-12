Go Inside Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song's Private Road to Parenthood

Weitere : Macaulay Culkin Joins "American Horror Story" Season 10

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song have quietly built a very special home.

In case you missed the big news, the couple welcomed their first child together on April 5. And yes, they managed to keep their pregnancy journey a secret until baby Dakota Song Culkin arrived in Los Angeles.

It's exciting news for a pair of Hollywood stars who grew up in the spotlight, but have still managed to keep their relationship on the private side.

While they first sparked romance rumors in 2017, both Brenda and Macaulay have tried to keep their relationship off Instagram and red carpets. At the same time, the duo has dropped hints that they are more than happy together.

"This one's a good one, so I'm probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit," Macaulay shared on a 2018 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. "I mean, we've definitely been practicing."