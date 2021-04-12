Paula Abdul Is Returning to American Idol While Luke Bryan Recovers From COVID-19

Weitere : "American Idol" Judges Thank the People for PCAs Nom

There's some good news and some bad news, American Idol fans.

The bad news is that Luke Bryan has tested positive for COVID-19 and won't be able to participate in the live shows that begin tonight. The good news, however, is that he is currently doing well and original judge Paula Abdul is returning in his place while he recovers at home.

Luke tweeted the news himself on Monday, April 12.

"I'm sad to say I won't be a part of tonight's first live American Idol show," he wrote. "I tested positive for COVID but I'm doing well and look forward to being back at it soon."

This is the first time that Paula will have appeared on Idol since it moved to ABC in 2018. Paula was a judge from the series' premiere in 2002 until 2009, and only made three appearances on the reality juggernaut before it ended on Fox in 2016. Tonight, she'll join Lionel Richie and Katy Perry at the judge's desk as the top 12 are revealed.