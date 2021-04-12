Grimes' Massive "Alien Scars" Back Tattoo Will Make Your Jaw Drop

It looks like Grimes has some new ink.
The 33-year-old singer, also known as Claire Boucher, took to Instagram on April 11 to debut her back tattoo. "Full back in white ink by @tweakt w sum help from the alien computer brain of @nusi_quero," she wrote. "Don't have a good pic cuz it hurts too much and I need to sleep haha, and it'll be red for a few wks, but gna be beautiful alien scars. Hope everyone's having a good day."
One of the artists, Nusi Quero, detailed the process of how the tattoo was designed. "@tweakt and I collaborated on a tattoo for @grimes entire back," Nusi wrote on Instagram Stories, "a courageous, beautiful decision and Talisman she will carry with her from here forward, an armor a spectral field that will affect and protect her in ways unknown but no doubt with a benevolence of some kind."
According to Nusi, @TweakT, otherwise known as Jaycob on Instagram, "drew the base shapes on an iPad" and then emailed over the image file. "I turned it into 3D geometry," Nusi continued, "selected vertices on the shape, and guided and grew the embellishments along and around the shapes that he laid down first with a series of procedural operators (math rules) in a way that I felt spoke to his shapes, and @grimes."
Afterwards, Nusi sent the file back and the tattoo work was finished in "one take and one session."
This isn't Grimes' first tattoo. In fact, the musician has several. For instance, she has the number eight, the word "beautiful" and an alien head featured on her hand, as well as designs on her arm and leg. As she once told Teen Vogue, "I never decide until, like, 10 minutes before I'm getting a tattoo what it's going to be."
It looks like her 11-month-old son X Æ A-Xii, whom she welcomed with Elon Musk last year, has inherited her love of art, too. During an interview with The New York Times, Grimes said the child is into "radical art."
"[Babies] do have taste," she said. "They definitely like some things. They don't like other things. They fully have opinions."
Only time will tell what her little one thinks of his mom's latest ink.