The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Trailer Is More Dramatic Than We Ever Expected

The drama is nonstop in Beverly Hills.
We're, of course, talking about the jaw-dropping season 11 first trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The just-released footage below, exclusive to E! News, puts RHOBH vets Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke (who is an official Housewife now) back in the spotlight—and their baggage too. (More on that later…)
The new season also welcomes new Housewife Crystal Kung Minkoff plus Kathy Hilton, who will serve as a friend of the ladies. All caught up? Good, because it's time to jump into the meat of the trailer and, boy, is it juicy.
First up, Erika is grilled by her co-stars about her divorce from estranged husband Thomas Girardi and his ongoing legal woes. As E! News readers well know, Erika filed for divorce back in November after 21 years of marriage. A month later, Thomas' assets were frozen as he faced a civil lawsuit accusing him of embezzlement.
And, as the new teaser reveals, season 11 will not hold back when it comes to this legal drama. "I did not see it ending this way," Erika confides in her co-stars. "I was gonna hold that man's hand until he died."
As for the timing of Erika's divorce filing, Garcelle asks what we're all thinking: "With any of the lawsuits, like, did you have a heads up? Is that why you got divorced?" After a pause, the "Pretty Mess" singer admits, "No, I did not."
According to Erika, only Thomas knows the answer to what's going on. Yet, Erika's fellow Housewives don't seem so convinced.
Season 11 promises more family drama for Kyle, who is sharing the screen with a different Richards sister (now Hilton matriarch). After Kyle notes that she hasn't been able to reach their sister Kim, Kathy reveals the former RHOBH star has changed her number. A blindsided Kyle responds, "She did?"
Will Kyle and Kim ever learn to get along? We hope so.
Lisa has a situation on the family front too. In the new supertease, daughter Amelia Hamlin informs Lisa she's hanging out with Scott Disick. Weighing in on the relationship, Kyle exclaims, "He's too damn old and he's got three kids." To which Lisa responds with, "I know!"
And that's just a taste of what's in store for season 11. So, be sure to check out the juicy AF new teaser above!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 premieres Wednesday, May 19 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
