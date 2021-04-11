Shameless' Explosive Finale Joins List of TV's Most Controversial Series Endings

Weitere : Emmy Rossum Says Goodbye to "Shameless"

And just like that, Frank Gallagher has shamelessly risen above it all.

Spoiler alert!

On Sunday, April 11, the hit Showtime dramedy series Shameless came to an end after 11 seasons. On the finale, the Gallagher family patriarch (William H. Macy) died of COVID-19. And then went out with a bang.

And NO. Despite much hope among fans, Emmy Rossum, who left the show in season nine in 2019, did not return for the finale to reprise her role of Fiona Gallagher.

However, she did tweet last week, "I'm so proud of this cast and am immensely honored to have been a part of a show as unique and impactful as Shameless. I will miss you this Sunday! [double heart emoji]"

The rest of the Gallagher kids, seemingly oblivious to the death of their dad, prepare to finally sell their longtime family home and start new, more independent lives.