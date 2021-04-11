Prince PhilipDMXKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Selena Gomez Showcases Bloody Look While Filming Her Latest Project

Selena Gomez debuted a bloody look to portray a true crime enthusiast in Only Murders in the Building. Scroll to see the new pic!

Selena Gomez looks like she's having a bloody good time on the set of her new TV series

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer was spotted wearing a white turtle neck with a large blood stain on the front while filming a scene for her new Hulu series Only Murders In the Building, which she stars in and executive produces. The scene also shows Selena's character being escorted by police—which, hopefully, won't be too big a spoiler for the upcoming show. 

According to Hulu, the series, which also stars Martin Short and Steve Martin, is about true crime-obsessed strangers who bond while trying to solve a murder in their apartment complex.

This will be the star's first TV role since her Disney Channel days, where she played the sarcastic wizard-in-training Alex on Wizards of Waverly Place. Since, she's starred in movies like Spring BreakersThe Dead Don't DieThe Fundamentals of Caring and A Rainy Day in New York. She has also stepped behind the camera to produce the hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why and the film The Broken Hearts Gallery

Lately, however, Selena has focused more on music. Following the release of her 2020 album Rare, the artist turned her attention to the Latin music world this year with her first Spanish-language EP Revelación.

Though it will be a while before fans get a glimpse of Selena in her new TV series, her co-star Steve is already praising her performance. 

"Her performance is rich and adult," he told Vogue in March. "She's learned to underplay when necessary. Marty and I are pretty manic, and she's this solid, solid rock foundation. She's nicely, intensely low-key."

