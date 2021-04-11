Phoebe Dynevor Dazzles in First Red Carpet Appearance Since Bridgerton Debut

Dearest readers, Phoebe Dynevor, aka Daphne Bridgerton Bassett, Duchess of Hastings, has been formally presented to the upper echelons of society.

Well, actually, the 25-year-old actress has finally made her first official red carpet appearance since the December 2020 debut of Bridgerton, the Netflix smash hit show that made her famous. Phoebe looked dazzling in a sleek, one-shoulder black Louis Vuitton gown as she made her way to Royal Albert Hall in London to present an award at the 2021 EE BAFTA Film Awards.

Other celeb guests included Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas and Hugh Grant.

While the actress has attended red carpet events before Bridgerton premiered, this marks the first time the actress has attended an award show in person since the show debuted amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, which have led to scaled-down celebrity ceremonies for the past year. This past March, Phoebe made a virtual appearance, wearing a different Louis Vuitton dress, at the 2021 Critics Choice Awards.