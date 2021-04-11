Mrs. World Caroline Jurie Gives Up Crown Following Arrest For Pageant Incident

Weitere : Mrs. World Arrested For Snatching Crown Off Mrs. Sri Lanka's Head

Mrs. World Caroline Jurie has given up her crown after allegedly injuring Mrs. Sri Lanka World Pushpika De Silva at a recent pageant.

On Friday, April 9, Caroline issued a recorded statement to her Instagram, writing that she will "always stand for what I believe is right."

"Every beauty pageant has a set of rules and regulations. What I was pushing for from the beginning was a fair stage. The rules and regulations are equal to all. Rules aren't there so that we can find loopholes so that we can win at any cost," she continued. "The Mrs. World pageant was not created to discriminate divorced or separated women but to celebrate the dreams of the married women."

Caroline argued that women who are "divorced or separated" may compete in other pageants that do not require a specific relationship status.