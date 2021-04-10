Prince PhilipDMXKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Happy National Siblings Day 2021! Here Are Celebrities With Siblings You May Have Forgotten

It's National Siblings Day 2021! Celebrate by checking out these pics of stars with famous siblings you may not know about or just simply forgot.

von Corinne Heller Apr 10, 2021 22:59Tags
FamilyTaylor SwiftChris Hemsworth
Weitere: Taylor Swift Shares Sweet Gift From Beyonce After GRAMMYs Win

It's National Siblings Day 2021!

When it comes to stars' siblings, sure, you probably know many of them, such as Chris Hemsworth and his little bro Liam Hemsworth, and thanks to HBO's Westworld, you may also be familiar with their brother Luke Hemsworth. There's Miley Cyrus' many siblings, including fellow singer Noah Cyrus. And other celebs come from large families as well, including Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid.

Some star siblings are famous in their own right. Brad Pitt's brother is known for his philanthropic work. Jennifer Lopez's sister is a member of the media. And Frankie Jonas, the "bonus Jonas" and little brother of Jonas Brothers trio Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, is a TikTok star.

In fact, many celeb siblings, such as as Taylor Swift's brother Austin SwiftVanessa Hudgens' sister Stella Hudgens and Zac Efron's brother Dylan Efron, have garnered massive fan followings all over social media.

foto
Stars' Sexy Siblings

In honor of National Siblings Day, check out these celeb siblings you may have forgotten below:

Al Pereira/WireImage
Liev Schreiber & Pablo Schreiber

Surprisingly enough the Orange is the New Black and the Ray Donovan stars are brothers. Who knew!?

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company
Taylor & Austin Swift

Living in the shadow of one of the world's biggest pop stars isn't easy, but the younger brother of T. Swift is carving out his own path in the acting world. 

Paul Martinka/Splash News
Lindsay & Ali Lohan

Remember LiLo's kid sister? She's still extremely close with her famous sibling and works in the music industry. 

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Environmental Media Association
Smith Siblings

We all know Jaden and Willow Smith, but the Fresh Prince of Bel Air alum also has a son from a previous marriage. Meet Trey Smith!

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Blake & Robyn Lively

Yes, the Gossip Girl star is related to the actress, best known for her role in Teen Witch

Instagram
Hudson Siblings

Wyatt Russell, an actor and former NHL pro, is the younger brother of Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson

Instagram
Zac & Dylan Efron

The actor and his little brother have at least one thing in common—a great set of genes! 

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Hadid Siblings

Yolanda Hadid's famous model daughters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid aren't the only catwalk queens ruling the modeling world. Their 18-year-old little brother Anwar Hadid is quickly climbing the ranks as well. The three also have two sisters, Alana Hadid and Marielle Hadid, from their father Mohammed Hadid's first marriage.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Jennifer & Lynda Lopez

Where would J. Lo be without her other half, L. Lo?! She works as a radio news anchor.

Jeff Vespa/Getty Images
Wilson Brothers

Andrew Wilson is the older brother of Luke and Owen Wilson.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Chris & Scott Evans

Captain America's younger bro has a plethora of acting credits that include One Life to Live and Law & Order

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Vanessa & Stella Hudgens

Double take! It's hard to differentiate between the High School Musical star and her sister, who bear a striking resemblance. 

FameFlynetUK/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Delevingne Sisters

Cara Delevingne is the most famous of the sister trio, but Poppy and Chloe are well-established across the pond. 

Alex Berliner/BEI/BEI/Shutterstock
Doug & Brad Pitt

While Brad is one of Hollywood's most adored leading men, his younger brother qualifies as quite the catch serving as the Goodwill Ambassador for the United Republic of Tanzania. 

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Cyrus Family

Billy Ray and Trish Cyrus have five children together, pop star Miley Cyrus, singer-songwriter Noah Cyrus, rocker Trace Cyrus, reality TV star Brandi Cyrus and musician Braison Cyrus

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Ansel & Warren Elgort

While the Baby Driver star prefers life in front of the camera, his big bro has made quite a career for himself working behind the scenes as a director, producer and cinematographer. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Hemsworth Brothers

Yes, there's a third Hemsworth and his name is Luke! He starred in Westworld.

Instagram
Jonas Siblings

Remember the Bonus Jonas a.k.a Frankie? NickJoe and Kevin's little brother is now all grown up...and a TikTok star!

Top Stories

1

RHOC's Kara Keough Welcomes Baby a Year After Son's Death

2

Queen "Has Been Amazing" After Prince Philip's Death: Daughter-in-Law

3
EXKLUSIV

Watch Honey Boo Boo Confront Mama June in Emotional Reunion

4

Big Brother UK Star Nikki Grahame Dead at 38

5

Why Luke Bryan Thinks Katy Perry Will "Never" Give Baby Daisy His Gift