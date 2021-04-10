Queen Elizabeth II "Has Been Amazing" Following Prince Philip's Death, Daughter-in-Law Says

Weitere : Remembering Prince Philip & His Relationship With Queen Elizabeth

The royal family has been visiting Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle since her husband Prince Philip died and her daughter-in-law says the grieving monarch has "been amazing."

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away at age 99 on Friday, April 9. On Saturday, April 10, Prince Edward, the youngest of the couple's four children, and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, were seen in a vehicle leaving the castle grounds. Looking teary-eyed, she told reporters through an open window that "the queen has been amazing," as seen in a video posted by Sky News.

The outlet also reported that later in the day, Elizabeth and Philip's son Prince Andrew was also seen leaving Windsor Castle. Sky News said he waved to the public as he drove a Range Rover down a street packed with crowds.

Not yet spotted as of 12 p.m. PT: the queen and Philip's daughter Princess Anne or their eldest son and royal heir Prince Charles, who released a video statement mourning his father's death hours earlier.