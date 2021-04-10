Big Brother UK Star Nikki Grahame Dead at 38

Nikki Grahame, who competed on Big Brother UK, has died following a longtime battle with anorexia. She was 38.

The British reality star's death comes weeks after she checked herself into a private clinic for life-saving care after her eating disorder worsened amid the coronavirus lockdown. Her death was announced on a GoFundMe page that was set up to raise money to pay for her treatment. Grahame's rep also confirmed her passing to E! News on Saturday, April 10.

"It is with immeasurable sadness that Nikki Grahame passed away in the early hours of Friday 9th April 2021," the rep said in a statement. "Please respect the privacy of Nikki's friends and family at this tragic and difficult time."

Nikki is survived by her parents, Sue Grahame and David Grahame, who are divorced, and older sister, Natalie.

"It is with great sadness, we have to let you know that our dear friend Nikki passed away in the early hours of Friday 9th April," read the update on the GoFundMe page. "It breaks our hearts to know that someone who is so precious was taken from us at such a young age. Nikki not only touched the lives of millions of people, but also her friends and family who will miss her immensely. We would like to request privacy at this difficult time, while Nikki's friends and family process the sad news."