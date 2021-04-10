Why You Just Can't Beat the Bond Between Luke, Chris and Liam Hemsworth

When Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus split up in 2019, it wasn't hard to guess where Liam was going to go for support.

He went to his native Australia and stayed with brother Chris Hemsworth and the Thor star's family, naturally.

Liam and Chris were out getting frozen yogurt together, in fact, when the Daily Mail Australia approached the newly single star for a comment and he simply said he didn't want to talk about it. Too soon.

But realizing that home is where the heart and the merciless teasing only family can provide is, Liam ended up buying a house near the one Chris shares with wife Elsa Pataky and their three children in Byron Bay, where their parents, Craig and Leonie, also are living these days. (Chris and Elsa are currently living in Sydney, where he's shooting Thor: Love and Thunder and she's working on the film Interceptor, which Chris is also producing, but Elsa told the Sydney Morning Herald last month that they hope to be spending weekends in Byron Bay.)

Being all together in their home country, through, is certainly a lot easier than having to hop on a 14-hour flight to Los Angeles.