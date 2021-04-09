BREAKING

Prince Philip, Husband of Queen Elizabeth II, Dead at 99
Prince PhilipDMXKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Mena Suvari Gives Birth to Her First Baby With Husband Michael Hope

American Beauty star Mena Suvari gave birth to her first child after struggling to get pregnant.

von Kaitlin Reilly Apr 09, 2021 23:16Tags
Mena SuvariPromis
Weitere: Alicia Silverstone & Mena Suvari Dish on "American Woman"

Mena Suvari is officially a mom. 

The American Beauty actress confirmed to People that she had welcomed her first child with her husband Michael Hope earlier this month. The parents named their baby boy Alexander Hope. Mena's rep confirmed to People that "both baby and mom are doing wonderfully."

The Rumor Has It star, 42, spoke to People last year about how she struggled to get pregnant and was constantly checking her fertility with ovulation sticks before learning she was expecting.

"You expect that it'll happen and it didn't," she said at the time. "I got to this place where I felt overwhelmed and stressed out."

She added that she learned she was pregnant after she relaxed a bit.

"It was something that we've always wanted, but a couple months before, I had stopped calculating," she shared. "I pulled back and let go, which apparently they say that that's when it happens."

foto
2021 Celebrity Babies

Mena, who was previously married to Robert Brinkmann and Simone Sestito, said "I do" to Michael in a private 2018 ceremony. The two met on the set of Hallmark movie I'll Be Home for Christmas. Michael was working in the film's art department.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Top Stories

1

Crystal Hefner Picks Sides in Kendra Wilkinson and Holly Madison Drama

2

What Comes Next for The Royal Family After Prince Philip's Death

3

Kelly Clarkson Shares Wild Story About Her Onstage Bathroom Disaster

She told Us Weekly of her wedding, "It was very intimate. It was very beautiful. I had my closest friends with me. It was very meaningful. After all these years, having ups and downs, it's very nice just being settled, especially at this point in my life."

 

The actress also told the magazine that motherhood wasn't necessarily on her immediate agenda. "Maybe," she said of having a child at the time. "I have a few years left! We'll see."

Top Stories

1

Crystal Hefner Picks Sides in Kendra Wilkinson and Holly Madison Drama

2

What Comes Next for The Royal Family After Prince Philip's Death

3

Kelly Clarkson Shares Wild Story About Her Onstage Bathroom Disaster

4
EXKLUSIV

Watch Honey Boo Boo Confront Mama June in Emotional Reunion

5

Dance Moms' Kenzie Ziegler Apologizes for Resurfaced Images