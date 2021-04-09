Why Prince Philip, 99, Said He Had "No Desire" to Reach 100

As Britain and royal admirers around the world mourn the loss of Prince Philip, it seems the Duke of Edinburgh is finally at peace.

Queen Elizabeth II's longtime husband and the longest-serving consort in British history died on Friday, April 9. He was 99—just two months shy of his 100th birthday—when he passed away "peacefully" at Windsor Castle, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace. While Philip's death is a great loss for the royal family and the world, it seems the former lieutenant never wanted to live long enough to become a centenarian.

According to a piece published by The Telegraph in 2019, writer Gyles Brandreth recalled Philip telling him he had "no desire whatsoever" to live to 100. "I can't imagine anything worse," the Duke of Edinburgh said during a 2000 interview, according to Brandreth. "Bits of me are falling off already."