What Comes Next for Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family After Prince Philip’s Death

Following an extraordinary 99 years, Prince Philip has passed away.
Buckingham Palace confirmed the heartbreaking news on April 9. "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," read the statement. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."
With grieving will also come a celebration of an immeasurable legacy. For the next eight days, Buckingham Palace staff will formally observe his death while Queen Elizabeth II will enter her own mourning period, where she will refrain from any work. Additionally, state affairs will come to a halt out of respect for the late British royal.
Military establishments and prominent locations, like Downing Street in the City of Westminster, will honor the Duke of Edinburgh by flying flags at half-mast. However, Buckingham Palace's Royal Standard Flag will not be lowered as a symbol of the monarchy's continued progression.
In 2013, The Sunday Times reported Prince Philip insisted against making any "fuss" over his death. According to the publication, Prince Philip is expected to lie in state at St. James's Palace, which would not be open to a public viewing. Princess Diana's body was laid there following her 1997 passing.
There are two types of funerals: state and ceremonial. The former is typically limited to Sovereigns but can be extended to include more with approval from The Queen and Parliament, according to The House of Commons Library, which cites the Royal Encyclopedia. A ceremonial funeral—which Princess Diana had—is "for those members of the Royal Family who hold high military rank, for the consort of the Sovereign and heir to the throne," notes The House of Commons Library.
Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it's likely any ceremony will be private and much more subdued.
Following his funeral, Prince Philip will reportedly be laid to rest in Windsor Castle's Frogmore Gardens. Family, friends and other closely-tied officials will gather at St. George's Chapel for funeral services.
Thirty days after Prince Philip's passing, Queen Elizabeth will presumably return to her various official engagements—though to what extent is unclear. Similarly, it's currently unknown where she will reside, though speculation points to either Balmoral Castle in Scotland or Windsor Castle.
Prince Philip's official title will be inherited by his youngest child, Prince Edward, Earl of Essex.
In 2017, Prince Philip retired from royal duties, and in the years after seldom made public appearances. He was hospitalized in 2019 for treatment related to a pre-existing condition, and again in Feb. 2021 after "feeling unwell," Buckingham Palace noted at the time. After a month of hospital stays—as well as a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition and treatment for an infection—Prince Philip was discharged and returned to Windsor Castle on March 16.