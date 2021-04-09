Katy PerryKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Prince Philip Dead at 99: Revisit His Royal Life in Pictures

Following the news of Prince Philip's death at 99 years old on April 9, relive his long, monumental life with his beloved wife, Queen Elizabeth II, in pictures.

The world is mourning an immeasurable loss. 

Prince Philip, the longtime husband of Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on Friday, April 9, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement. He was 99, just two months shy of his 100th birthday. "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," read the statement. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

The statement concluded, "The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

He had recently spent four weeks in the hospital, during which he underwent treatment for an infection and, as Buckingham Palace put it, "a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition." On March 16, he was released from King Edward VII's Hospital and returned to Windsor Castle. There, he took his last breath, ending a historic, decades-long life alongside his beloved wife. 

foto
Queen Elizabeth II & Prince Philip's Romance Through the Years

The Greece-born royal wed Queen Elizabeth in 1947 and celebrated 73 years of marriage in November 2020, the longest of any marriage in British royal history. Together, they welcomed four children and had since become grandparents and great-grandparents many times over. The late duke, who retired from his royal duties in 2017, was the longest-serving consort of any British monarch. At the time he stepped down, it was said that Prince Philip had "the full support of The Queen"—much like he did throughout their seven decades together. 

Keep scrolling to see Prince Philip's long life in pictures, beginning with the monumental day he and the queen said "I do."

PA/PA Wire
1947
Fox Photos/Getty Images
1947
Topical Press Agency/Getty Images
1947
Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1947
Press Association via AP Images
1948
Fox Photos/Getty Images
1948
Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images
1949
AFP via Getty Images
1950
Press Association via AP Images
1951
Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1951
Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Getty Images
1952
ullstein bild via Getty Images
1953
AP Photo
1955
Press Association via AP Images
1965
AP Photo
1966
Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1972
Fox Photos/Getty Images
1972
Tim Graham/Getty Images
1975
Getty Images
1981
Tim Graham/Getty Images
1982
Tim Graham/Getty Images
1985
Tim Graham/Getty Images
1986
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
1987
Brendan Beirne/REX/Shutterstock
1987
Tim Graham/Getty Images
1988
Tim Graham/Getty Images
1993
AP Photo/Staff/Desfors
1994
Anwar Hussein/WireImage
1997
Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
2002
AP Photo / Chris Young
2003
foto
Weitere Fotos anzeigen von Prince Philip's Life in Photos

