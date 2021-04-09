Amanda Seyfried Has Been "Campaigning" To Be in This Movie Musical For 5 Years

Amanda Seyfried has set her sights on playing Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming film adaptation of the musical Wicked.
On Variety's Award Circuit podcast, the Mank actress revealed she's sent Universal Pictures and director Jon M. Chu a recording of herself singing the hit song "Popular" in the hopes that it will secure her position on the cast. As she put it, "I've been campaigning for Wicked for five years."
In fact, she said she's already started vocal lessons specifically for this role, revealing that during the pandemic she practiced the songs three days a week. "I've never been more ready to hit those notes," Amanda teased, before singing a few of the iconic lyrics.
And though Amanda isn't the casting director, she already has a few stars in mind when it comes to the character Elphaba.
"For a while it was Anna Kendrick, because I thought that her Elphaba would be really solid, and, you know, I sing the high notes and she can sing, she can be the alto," she described. "At one point, it was Anne Hathaway, too. She could obviously be Elphaba."
But if she had the final say, it would for sure be Samantha Barks, who she acted alongside in Les Misérables. The mother of two said she once made Samantha sing with her while driving around Los Angeles.
"There's nobody else like Samantha Barks," Amanda reflected. "Samantha is my No. 1, I mean, there's no better singer in the world I think."
She acknowledged she may never be able to portray Glinda, saying, "There's things that you will always be attached to and want to do, no matter how old you get, but if they still haven't made Wicked by the time I'm 50, then fine I'll let it go."
And if Amanda doesn't get the chance, then her daughter may have the opportunity. The 35-year-old actress, who shares daughter Nina and son Thomas Jr. with husband Thomas Sadoski, said that her little girl has already caught the acting bug.
"I think my daughter is an actor," she shared. "I get it and it totally makes sense. It scares me, but it's also like I get it. Of course, she is. She's an actor, it's in her bones."
Now, fingers crossed Jon M. Chu makes Amanda's—and our—dream come true.