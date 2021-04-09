Christie Brinkley Shares Her Meaningful Mother's Day Gift Guide

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Mother's Day is exactly a month away, which means it's time to get serious about what you're going to get mom. And even though you should treat every day like Mother's Day, it's important to put extra thought and love into your gift selection for the special holiday. Thankfully, Christie Brinkley shared some pretty amazing gift ideas with us to help you give your mama something she will love (and actually use)!

Whether your mom loves her wine, has a green thumb or likes to stay fit, there's something for every kind of mother in Christie's Mother's Day gift guide.

"This year, splurge on your mom because she's probably never worried about you more than during this pandemic. Show her your appreciation and love," the 67 year-old beauty - who recently joined the ownership team at skincare brand SBLA, founded by Randi Shinder – tells E! News. "The thing about moms is that if you are giving them anything, they are going to be so happy. They'll probably love what you write in the card more than anything else, but here are some good ideas as well."

To check out Christie's picks, scroll below!