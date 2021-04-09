Katy PerryKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

This $38 Wrap Maxi Dress Has 6,167 Five-Star Amazon Reviews

You're going to want it in every color... and there are 21 to choose from.

von Marenah Dobin Apr 09, 2021
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's finally maxi dress season! As great as it's been to wear sweatpants for months on end, the ease of a dress should not be underestimated. It doesn't get more simple than just wearing one article of clothing and you just look so put-together at the same time. The Zesica Summer Bohemian Beach Long Maxi Dress got 6,167 5-star reviews from Amazon customers and it's just $38. The ensemble is available in 21 different prints. If you want a bright yellow dress, that's an option. Or if you prefer a classic black and white print, that's a choice too. There are options to suit every style and mood.

The maxi dress features a wrap design that provides a relaxed fit, which is oh-so-comfortable. This dress is perfect for a walk on the beach, a picnic, or even just running some errands. And, considering the price, no one would blame you for buying more than one.

Zesica Summer Bohemian Beach Long Maxi Dress

This floral-printed maxi dress has a side slit and it's available in sizes that range S-XXL. And you really need to check out the many color options.

$38
Amazon

