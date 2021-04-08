All the Details on Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s Wedding Plans So Far

Weitere : All the Details on Ariana Grande's Engagement Ring From Dalton Gomez

She wants it, she's got it! Ariana Grande has her new TV gig, her latest Grammy win and the love of her life by her side. So, how close is she to tying the knot?

It seems Ariana has been busy both professionally—joining The Voice as a coach for season 21—and personally, as she has already started brainstorming wedding plans with fiancé Dalton Gomez.

A source close to the "Rain on Me" singer exclusively tells E! News that nothing is concrete yet, but they have discussed wedding ideas together. "They both do not want a huge extravagant event, so they are figuring out what their options are for an intimate ceremony," the source explains.

That appears to be a trend within their relationship. Ariana, 27, and Dalton, 25, haven't revealed too many details of their romance with the public. And even though he put a ring on it, the couple is continuing to keep things pretty private and intimate, including their big day.