Liam Payne Reveals the Honest Advice He'd Give His Younger Self at the Start of One Direction's Fame

Weitere : Liam Payne and Maya Henry Are Engaged!

It's been more than a decade since Liam Payne joined One Direction with Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik on The X Factor.

In a new interview with Glamour U.K., the 27-year-old singer looked back at when the group first formed and shared the advice he'd give his younger self.

"I think just have more fun and relax a little bit," he replied. "I think I was a very serious child, one of those man-childs, I was a man in a child's body pretty early on. And I think I would have avoided that stage, to be honest with you. To enter One Direction as that difficult, because it just meant that I got completely a different job to everybody else."

Payne said he "should have just larked around and thrown plates out the window and stuff!" But when the interviewer asked if this meant more rock and roll, the artist clarified, "Well, I mean at the start, and then later on a bit less rock and roll."