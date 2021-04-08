Catfish's Nev Schulman and Wife Laura Perlongo Expecting Baby No. 3

It's no lie: Catfish host Nev Schulman and his wife Laura Perlongo will soon have a family of five.
On April 8, Laura announced her pregnancy news on Instagram, sharing several photos of herself, Nev and their two children Beau, 2, and Cleo, 5.
"you guyyyyyyssssss, we have a big announcement to maaaaake," she began the post. " #BABYNUMBER3 COMING IN HOT. hahah we SO EXCITED. Cant wait to share all the love and chaos this spring / summer. @arnold_daniel is a genius aND took these photos and so many moreee."
The social media star also revealed where she will document her pregnancy for followers interested in her journey.
"For pregnancy lovers, body stuff and pregnancy 'TMI' is going on ONLY FANS which is gonna be SO MUCH FUN," she continued. "link in profile. Subscribe if you wanna ride along for the full experience (& love pregnant bodies as much as I do) Sending you all the love!!! THREE!?!gahhhh this is gonna be wildddd. Wish us luck."
The news that Nev and Laura are having a third child comes just over two years after the couple welcomed their little one Beau. Nev previously spoke about growing their family in a January 2020 interview with Us Weekly.
"There's a plan for a third, for sure," Nev said. "Nothing's baking [but] I was one of two and [Laura] was one of three, and she loved having two siblings and still does. So I'm into three. I think that's the number."
He also talked about how he deals with typical parent annoyances.
"You have a choice of you want to react to it," he explained. " The other day I was holding my son [who is] just starting to now eat from those squeeze packs. Normally, he does a good job, but this time he just decided to squeeze it and I foolishly was dressed in my outfit for the day and it was just, like, brown goop all over me."
Fortunately, this time around, Nev and Laura will be total pros at handling whatever kid stuff comes their way—even if it's gross goop.