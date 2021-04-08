The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Sneak Peek: See Nick Comfort Winnie Through a Breakup

Weitere : Lauren Graham Promises a Nostalgic Return to "Mighty Ducks"

Comfort through cocoa.

In this exclusive clip from the Friday, April 9 episode of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Nick (Maxwell Simkins) comforts Ice Palace employee Winnie (Emily Haine) as she works through a breakup. While Nick appears willing to listen to Winnie's woes, her boss, Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez) seems less than interested.

A tearful Winnie starts off the clip with, "I thought we were soulmates."

However, according to the wise-for-his-years Nick, "Cocoa Chad is a jerk." With a name like Cocoa Chad, who's surprised?

"You're so much better than him," Nick encourages Winnie. "He delivers cocoa for a living."

Although Winnie reminds Nick that she serves cocoa for a living, he assures her "it's way different." Frustrated by the conversation he's overhearing, Gordon interrupts with a task for Winnie.

"You know what really helps people get over a breakup?" the Ice Palace boss notes. "Staying busy, doing things like, I don't know, untangling rental skates. Oh, look."