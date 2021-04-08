Lauren Graham Shares Rare Insight on Her Relationship With Peter Krause

Weitere : Lauren Graham Promises a Nostalgic Return to "Mighty Ducks"

Typically, Lauren Graham and Peter Krause fly together. However, like many other couples, this year brought changes (and challenges!) to their relationship.

While the former Parenthood co-stars tend to keep their personal lives private—neither even have an Instagram feed!—the actress did share some insight into their romance during a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. As Graham explained to host Ellen DeGeneres, she and Krause were recently separated for five months while she filmed The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers in Canada.

"Our unique situation was because The Mighty Ducks shot in Vancouver and because of quarantine, I couldn't come and go," she explained on the April 8 episode of the daytime show. "Normally, it's a two-hour flight, you come home on the weekends. But I couldn't do that, so we were separated for almost five months, which had never happened before."

And when Graham returned to her and Krause's Southern California home after months away, the house was "a little different," she told DeGeneres.