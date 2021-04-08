Millie Bobby Brown Hilariously Calls Out David Harbour After He Teases Stranger Things Spoilers

Weitere : "Stranger Things": Everything We Know About Season 4

Don't tell Netflix—David Harbour is spilling Stranger Things secrets!

The actor, who plays Jim Hopper on the hit series, got called out by his co-star Millie Bobby Brown while on Instagram Live on April 7. During a brief break from filming the show's upcoming fourth season, David decided to go online to talk to fans, but he forgot he was in still in his character's costume and bloody makeup.

"What's up, everybody? How's it going?" David, 45, began. "I haven't done Instagram Live in a little while. I think I can only be here for like three and a half minutes because I think I have to go to set fairly soon."

"I'm here, shooting season four of our television show," he continued. "I don't think I'm supposed to be showing you these things. Who wants to hear spoilers for season four? Let me just read directly from the script."

Despite the tease, David didn't give fans any script details—but his character's dusty coat and facial scratches are a hint that Hopper is in for a rough season four.