GLAAD Media Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Congratulations are in order for the 2021 GLAAD Media Awards honorees!

Niecy Nash hosted this year's virtual ceremony, which celebrated the films, TV series, artists and media that best represented the LGTBQ+ community. There was no shortage of star power during tonight's event, with celebrities including Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, Dan Levy, Sam Smith, Laverne Cox, Sterling K. Brown and more all taking part.

In an especially poignant moment, the Glee cast reunited with Demi to honor the legacy of actress Naya Rivera, whose July 2020 death sent shockwaves across Hollywood and around the world.

Naya was remembered for her groundbreaking portrayal of Santana on Glee, and the impact her character had on the LGBTQ+ youth. Naya's mother, Yolanda Previtire, also shared a message read during the tribute, which read in part, "Her desire was always to be an advocate to those who did not have a voice. I don't believe she realized how important she was to the world. I am grateful that my eldest daughter helped to change the landscape of how we view and see each other."

