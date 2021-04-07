ABC Really, Really Wants You To Have Some Fun This Summer With Premiere Dates Galore

A vaccinated, outdoor summer may now be possible, but you could also just keep planning to stay inside.
If you do, ABC's got a lineup that's sure to keep you busy all season long. There's a whole bunch of premiere dates to look forward to and one new show we simply cannot wait to watch, and it all starts with...emergency calls.
The show is literally called Emergency Call, and it's coming back for a second season of harrowing 911 calls you didn't know you needed to hear. That premieres on June 4, followed by new seasons of Celebrity Family Feud, The Chase and To Tell the Truth on June 6.
On June 7, Katie Thurston makes her debut as the first Bachelorette of 2021, and on June 9, Press Your Luck, The $100,000 Pyramid and Card Sharks all return. Then, things get real interesting.
On Monday, June 14, ABC is debuting The Celebrity Dating Game. It's a dating game featuring celebrities, and it is hosted by none other than New Girl star Zooey Deschanel and music legend Michael Bolton. Celebrity singles "from television, music, comedy, reality TV and feature film" pick from suitors with a series of questions, just like in the original Dating Game. However, the suitors have no idea what celebrity they're attempting to date, and they are given clues via "hilarious parody song performances" by Bolton.
It's like The Masked Singer but with more dating and less singing, but also more singing? We're in. We're ready for you to break our brains with this, ABC. We are starting a countdown to June 14!
ABC also announced that the new nature series When Nature Calls will premiere on June 17, along with Holey Moley 3D in 2D and The Hustler, while Bachelor in Paradise returns Aug. 16, followed by the series premiere of The Ultimate Surfer.
But of course, ABC's not the only network, and those aren't the only shows headed to a screen near you in the very near future. Scroll down to see what you've got to look forward to in the months to come!