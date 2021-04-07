Katy PerryKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

ABC Really, Really Wants You To Have Some Fun This Summer With Premiere Dates Galore

Prepare for a summer full of game shows and dating competitions, including one bonkers-sounding premiere that we truly cannot wait to watch.

Apr 07, 2021
Chris Harrison Replaced By Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe as "Bachelorette" Host

A vaccinated, outdoor summer may now be possible, but you could also just keep planning to stay inside. 

If you do, ABC's got a lineup that's sure to keep you busy all season long. There's a whole bunch of premiere dates to look forward to and one new show we simply cannot wait to watch, and it all starts with...emergency calls. 

The show is literally called Emergency Call, and it's coming back for a second season of harrowing 911 calls you didn't know you needed to hear. That premieres on June 4, followed by new seasons of Celebrity Family Feud, The Chase and To Tell the Truth on June 6. 

On June 7, Katie Thurston makes her debut as the first Bachelorette of 2021, and on June 9, Press Your Luck, The $100,000 Pyramid and Card Sharks all return. Then, things get real interesting. 

On Monday, June 14, ABC is debuting The Celebrity Dating Game. It's a dating game featuring celebrities, and it is hosted by none other than New Girl star Zooey Deschanel and music legend Michael Bolton. Celebrity singles "from television, music, comedy, reality TV and feature film" pick from suitors with a series of questions, just like in the original Dating Game. However, the suitors have no idea what celebrity they're attempting to date, and they are given clues via "hilarious parody song performances" by Bolton. 

It's like The Masked Singer but with more dating and less singing, but also more singing? We're in. We're ready for you to break our brains with this, ABC. We are starting a countdown to June 14! 

ABC also announced that the new nature series When Nature Calls will premiere on June 17, along with Holey Moley 3D in 2D and The Hustler, while Bachelor in Paradise returns Aug. 16, followed by the series premiere of The Ultimate Surfer

But of course, ABC's not the only network, and those aren't the only shows headed to a screen near you in the very near future. Scroll down to see what you've got to look forward to in the months to come!

ABC
NEW: Home Economics (ABC) - April 7

Topher Grace is executive producing and starring in a new comedy about siblings in different economic brackets starting Wednesday, April 7.

The CW
NEW: Kung Fu (CW) - April 7

Olivia Liang stars in the CW's update of Kung Fu, premiering Wednesday, April 7. 

ABC
NEW: Rebel (ABC) - April 8

Katey Sagal stars in Rebel, a show inspired by Erin Brockovich. It premieres Thursday, April 8.

Freeform
Everything's Gonna Be Okay (Freeform) - April 8

Everything's Gonna Be Okay returns for a second season on Thursday, April 8 on Freeform.

Netflix
NEW: Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me (Netflix) - April 14

Jamie Foxx debuts as an embarrassing dad (inspired by his own relationship with his daughter Corinne) in this Netflix comedy, beginning April 14. 

TVLand
Younger (Paramount+) - April 15

Younger's final season premieres April 15 on Paramount+. The season will air later in the year on TV Land.

Disney+
NEW: Big Shot (Disney+) - April 16

John Stamos stars as an ousted NCAA coach who takes a basketball coaching job at an all-girls high school in this brand new series, coming to Disney+ on April 16. 

HBO
NEW: Mare of Easttown (HBO) - April 18

Kate Winslet plays a small-town detective solving a murder in the midst of her crumbling personal life, beginning April 18 on HBO.

Freeform
NEW: Cruel Summer (Freeform) - April 20

Freeform's new psychological thriller, from executive producer Jessica Biel, is set in the '90s and explores the disappearance of Kate (Olivia Holt) and its impact on nerdy wannabe Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia). It premieres Tuesday, April 20 on Freeform. 

Netflix
NEW: Shadow and Bone (Netflix) - April 23

Netflix's next big fantasy TV series comes in the form of Shadow & Bone, which is a combination of two related book series by Leigh BardugoShadow and Bone and Six of Crows. The show follows Alina, a young cartographer who discovers some unknown abilities while on a journey across a dark and scary bit of land called the Fold. 

Hulu
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu) - April 28

The Handmaid's Tale returns for season four with three new episodes premiering at once on Wednesday, April 28. June (Elisabeth Moss) is now a rebel leader striking back against Gilead, but her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.

The CW
DC's Legends of Tomorrow (CW) - May 2

DC's Legends of Tomorrow returns for season six on Sunday, May 2 at 8 p.m., at which point Batwoman will move to 9 p.m. 

Victor Ceballos Olea / NETFLIX
Selena: The Series Part 2 (Netflix) - May 4

Selena returns for part two of her inspiring and tragic life story on May 4 on Netflix.

Peacock
NEW: Girls5eva (Peacock) - May 6

The most iconic fictional girl group from the late '90s/early 2000s is coming back for a reunion on Peacock, beginning May 6.

CW
Dynasty (CW) - May 7

Dynasty returns for season four on Friday, May 7. 

Hulu
Shrill (Hulu) - May 7

Shrill returns for its third and final season with Annie (Aidy Bryant) energized by her breakup and her newfound momentum at work. It premieres Friday, May 7 on Hulu.

CBS
Mom Series Finale (CBS) - May 13

Mom will say goodbye after eight seasons on Thursday, May 13. 

Disney+
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+) - May 14

Season two of the show with the best title on TV premieres May 14 on Disney+. 

Hulu
NEW: Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. (Hulu) - May 21

Patton Oswalt stars as a supervillain who's been ousted from his evil society and still has to deal with his crumbling marriage in a new animated comedy, coming to Hulu on May 21. 

CBS
NCIS: New Orleans Series Finale (CBS) - May 23

NCIS: New Orleans will end after seven seasons on Sunday, May 23. 

HBO
In Treatment (HBO) - May

Uzo Aduba stars in a reimagined continuation of the therapy drama, 10 years after its last season aired. It premieres on HBO in May.

ABC
Emergency Call (ABC) - June 4

Luke Wilson returns as host and executive producer when the new season of this unscripted drama starts on Friday, June 4. 

ABC
Celebrity Family Feud, The Chase and To Tell the Truth (ABC) - June 6

Three of ABC's game show staples return on Sunday, June 6. 

ABC/Craig Sjodin
The Bachelorette (ABC) - June 7

Katie Thurston, the first of the 2021 Bachelorettes, will make her debut on June 7 on ABC. 

ABC
Press Your Luck, The $100,000 Pyramid, Card Sharks (ABC) - June 9

It's a night of taking chances and, well, pressing your luck beginning Wednesday, June 9. 

Disney Plus
NEW: Loki (Disney+) - June 11

Tom Hiddleston returns as the God of Mischief in his very own crime thriller TV show, premiering Friday, June 11 on Disney+. 

Disney+
Zenimation (Disney+) - June 11

The second season of this mesmerizing ASMR feast for the eyes and ears premieres June 11. 

Hulu
Love, Victor (Hulu) - June 11

Love, Victor returns for season two on June 11 with Victor (Michael Cimino) newly out and navigating his junior year of high school. 

The CW
NEW: The Republic of Sarah (The CW) - June 14

A school teacher finds herself leading a brand new country after stopping the destruction of her town when a valuable mineral is found in the ground underneath it. The brand new series premieres June 14 on The CW. 

ABC
NEW: The Celebrity Dating Game (ABC) - June 14

Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton host this brand new show that's pretty much exactly what it sounds like, with a wild twist. Celebrity singles pick from a hidden panel of potential suitors based on a variety of questions, but the twist is that the panel don't know who the celebrities are, and will be given clues "via hilarious parody song performances by host Michael Bolton." It becomes our new favorite bonkers show on June 14. 

