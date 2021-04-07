ABC Really, Really Wants You To Have Some Fun This Summer With Premiere Dates Galore

Weitere : Chris Harrison Replaced By Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe as "Bachelorette" Host

A vaccinated, outdoor summer may now be possible, but you could also just keep planning to stay inside.

If you do, ABC's got a lineup that's sure to keep you busy all season long. There's a whole bunch of premiere dates to look forward to and one new show we simply cannot wait to watch, and it all starts with...emergency calls.

The show is literally called Emergency Call, and it's coming back for a second season of harrowing 911 calls you didn't know you needed to hear. That premieres on June 4, followed by new seasons of Celebrity Family Feud, The Chase and To Tell the Truth on June 6.

On June 7, Katie Thurston makes her debut as the first Bachelorette of 2021, and on June 9, Press Your Luck, The $100,000 Pyramid and Card Sharks all return. Then, things get real interesting.