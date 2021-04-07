Revisiting Hugh Hefner and Holly Madison's Complicated Relationship

Of the many women to come in and out of Hugh Hefner's life, Holly Madison is one of the most famous.

The late magazine mogul's girlfriend of seven years was a prominent fixture in his life for nearly a decade. Having frequently visited his infamous Playboy Mansion while a 20-year-old college student in Los Angeles, the aspiring actress—who would go on to become a bestselling author—decided to move into his house a year later in 2001. The Oregon native, who had been familiar with Playboy and considered herself a fan, soon became Hugh's lead girlfriend. What's more? The two appeared to fall in love.

Their untraditional relationship was chronicled on E!'s series, The Girls Next Door, with Holly the ever-doting and loyal wife figure, alongside co-stars and fellow girlfriends Kendra Wilkinson and Bridget Marquardt. Not surprisingly, their dynamics were unique.

But it's been more than a decade since the reality TV series premiered and all three women have moved on from their Playboy days. On April 7, Holly shared where she stands with her former co-stars on the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.