Hailey Bieber Recalls Feeling “So Upset” By Viral TikTok That Claimed She’s “Rude”

Hailey Bieber took some time to reflect after a video calling out her alleged poor behavior went viral on TikTok last summer.

Speaking to Dr. Jessica Clemons on her own YouTube channel, the model explained she was upset when former restaurant hostess Julia Carolan accused Hailey of being rude while she was a patron at her workplace.

"This is gonna be controversial," Julia said in the video, which received over 13 million views. "I've met her a handful of times and every time she was not nice. I really wanna like her but I have to give her like a 3.5 out of 10. Sorry!"

At the time, Hailey apologized in the comments section of the video, writing, "Just came across this video, and wanted to say so sorry if I've ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude. That's not ever my intention!" She also added that she hopes one day they can meet again so she can "apologize in person." Julia, for her part, accepted the apology and called Justin Bieber's wife "an accountability queen."