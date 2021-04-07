Sophie Turner Reacts to Taylor Swift's Song "Mr. Perfectly Fine" Amid Rumors It's About Joe Jonas

Weitere : Taylor Swift's BF Joe Alwyn "Likes" Her GRAMMYS Win

Is Joe Jonas really Mr. Perfectly Fine? That's what many Taylor Swift fans think after hearing the just-released song.

On April 7, the superstar singer surprised fans by dropping "Mr. Perfectly Fine," one of six vault tracks off of her upcoming album Fearless (Taylor's Version). In the lyrics of the song, Swift reflects on a lost love who "looked me in the eye and told me you would never go away."

As Swifties online pointed out, the artist previously admitted to writing the Fearless song "Forever and Always" about her teenage romance with the Jonas Brothers star. And, since "Mr. Perfectly Fine" is a vault song that didn't make it onto the 2008 album, it was likely written around the same time as "Forever and Always."

While Swift has not confirmed these theories, Jonas' wife, actress and T. Swift fan Sophie Turner, shared her reaction to the track on her Instagram Story, writing, "It's not NOT a bop." So, we think it's safe to say there's no hard feelings, given that the brief relationship happened over a decade ago. Plus, as Swift mentioned in her 2020 song "Invisible String," she recently sent the new parents a present for their baby girl, Willa, who was born last July.