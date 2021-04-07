Unsurprisingly, Tom Brady Barely Remembers That Super Bowl Celebration

Weitere : Tom Brady Talks Marriage to Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady will never forget his seventh Super Bowl win—but the victory parade might be a bit hazy.

"From what I remember," he said with a laugh on Good Morning America, "yes, it was pretty cool."

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LV, the champions celebrated with a boat parade along the Hillsborough River in Florida. Brady seemed to have a good time, too. At one point, the quarterback even tossed the coveted Vince Lombardi trophy over the water to his teammates on another boat.

"First of all, there was not a lot going through my mind at that point," he admitted to Michael Strahan. "I mean, that was not smart for a couple reasons. One is, if we drop it, that's a little bit of a problem. But the worst thing that could happen is the edges on that trophy are so sharp. And had those things clipped one of my boys in the other boat, it would have been an ugly parade."