Unsurprisingly, Tom Brady Barely Remembers That Super Bowl Celebration

Tom Brady will never forget his seventh Super Bowl win—but the victory parade might be a bit hazy.
"From what I remember," he said with a laugh on Good Morning America, "yes, it was pretty cool."
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LV, the champions celebrated with a boat parade along the Hillsborough River in Florida. Brady seemed to have a good time, too. At one point, the quarterback even tossed the coveted Vince Lombardi trophy over the water to his teammates on another boat.
"First of all, there was not a lot going through my mind at that point," he admitted to Michael Strahan. "I mean, that was not smart for a couple reasons. One is, if we drop it, that's a little bit of a problem. But the worst thing that could happen is the edges on that trophy are so sharp. And had those things clipped one of my boys in the other boat, it would have been an ugly parade."
Fans went wild seeing Brady later stumble off the boat and indoors, an incident he cheekily blamed on tequila and told Strahan he "barely" remembers. But it was a deserved celebration. And one Brady doesn't treat himself to often.
"It's hard to relax," he explained. "And when you're out in public and there's phones, not that I would do anything, but it still doesn't feel, like, comfortable for me, my personality, to have people filming. So, I tend to just stay at home more and I don't go out a lot."
Brady has been spending his off-season time with family. The three-time NFL MVP—who is dad to John, 13, Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8—has gone on a few trips with the kids and supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen.
"We went skiing. We had a little trip there," he said while conducting the interview from Disney World. "You know, we have a place in Costa Rica that we've been to. We were in the Middle East for a week, and then we're here at Disney."
He also recently celebrated 12 years of marriage with Bündchen, who he praises as the family's anchor. "I give her a lot of credit for that," he said. "She's the one that, you know, supports the family. At the end of the day, makes a lot of the sacrifices. She brings out the best version of me."