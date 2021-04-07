Taylor Swift's Vault Song "Mr. Perfectly Fine" Is Here and We're So Not Fine

Weitere : Taylor Swift Shares Sweet Gift From Beyonce After GRAMMYs Win

Swifties, you won't be able to calm down after this news!

With just days to go until Taylor Swift drops her album Fearless (Taylor's Version), the Grammy winner released another song from the vault: "Mr. Perfectly Fine." The 31-year-old superstar singer took to social media on April 7 to debut the track.

"Me in 2020: life is chill, writing songs based in fiction to avoid drama, feeling pretty grown up," she began. "My 2008 music from the vault, in a goblin voice: 'REELEEEEEEASE MR PERFECTLY FIIIIIIINE.'" And she did just that—to the delight of fans around the world.

"I CANT BELIEVE YOU HID A TOP TIER BRIDGE FROM US FOR 13 YEARS," one Swiftie tweeted. While another fan wrote, "MR PERFECTLY FINE IS SUCH A BOP OMG! i cant express how excited i am for this album. taylor, you've always been there for me and i'm so excited to support you on this new journey and live fearlessly. i'm so proud of you."