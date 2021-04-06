Sheryl Underwood Breaks Her Silence on Sharon Osbourne’s Departure From The Talk

Sonja Flemming/CBS

In describing her relationship with Sharon, she called her a "fast friend" prior to the controversy, saying, "You're talking about 10 years sitting next to someone… I would get advice from her. She'd been in the business a long time... And remember when I said, ‘I do not know you to be a racist. I know you doing the work and being on the journey.'"

Sheryl later revealed, "I still love the Osbournes, from what I've known of them."

As she put it, "I don't know anything other than what I've experienced with them, and this thing that has happened is disappointing to me. And maybe people don't want to hear me say, 'I still love the Osbournes.'"

But, she clarified, "I'm not saying I liked being treated the way I was treated... I'm very disappointed. And I'm trying to navigate my feelings about that, 'cause it was a trauma. Remember, I said I'm PTSD, in shock, in slow-motion."

However, she seemed to approve of how The Talk team addressed the controversy.

"I was pleasantly surprised at how this was handled. And that this was solution-driven. And that this was healing-driving," she said. "I was pleasantly surprised to get down to the bottom of things, so that we could correct things."

The Odd Couple alum went on, "That's why I felt so open to be able to say, ‘What is it that you need from me?' And to be able to come back to work Thursday. We taped two shows on Thursday," seemingly referring to March 11.

Sheryl gave further insight into the atmosphere on set after the March 10 incident by explaining her mood when she came back to work: "While there was a little bit of apprehension… I was still telling myself, ‘Sheryl, this is not as hurtful as you thought. It still hurts but it seems like they're trying to get down to the bottom of something.' It didn't seem to be as odd as I felt."

The Talk returns April 12.