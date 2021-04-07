This Is How Pippa Middleton Stayed Strong AF Throughout Her Pregnancies

Weitere : Pippa Middleton Gives Birth to a Baby Girl!

Listen, they call it labor for a reason.

Between growing an entire human for 40 weeks and then bringing them out into the world, mamas put in the work. And so while exercise sessions can feel increasingly comical as the size of your bump increases, they're all the more important as well.

"Expectant mothers absolutely should be working out," celebrity trainer Ashley Verma told E! News in a recent interview. "As long as your doctor and you have that conversation and you are on track, healthy, I've got to keep you moving. That is my job, and that is going to inspire you to get through labor and on the other side." As such, she continued, "I tell all of my clients that are expecting to keep going as much as you can. See how it feels."

That list of clients includes Pippa Middleton who trained with the former Broadway performer in the waning months of her first pregnancy with now-2-year-old son Arthur.