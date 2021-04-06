Joe Jonas Has the Best Reaction to Sophie Turner's Sexy Selfies

Sophie Turner is burnin' up Instagram—and Joe Jonas is here for it.
The 25-year-old Game of Thrones alum took to social media on April 6 to share a series of selfies, including one of her striking a pose in front of a mirror. "I'll have a piña colada please," she captioned the post, while also noting in the comments, "I know my mirror is dirty k?"
But her husband didn't notice the mirror. Instead, the 31-year-old Jonas Brothers singer quoted Lady Gaga as he commented on Sophie's post, "talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular." After seeing Joe's message, fans couldn't help but gush over the couple. As one fan simply put it, "stick with the person who treats you like Joe treats Sophie."
While the stars, who tied the knot in 2019, mainly reside in Southern California, they've recently been spending time in Georgia as Joe films his upcoming movie, Devotion. The Camp Rock alum shared his casting news in January, telling fans, "Let's get it!! Can't wait to start filming."
In the months ahead, the couple, who welcomed their first child together last summer, will celebrate their daughter Willa's 1st birthday. As fans of the duo may recall, Sophie gave birth to a baby girl on July 22, 2020.
Reps for the duo confirmed their bundle of joy's arrival, telling E! News at the time, "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby."
As Joe and Sophie settled in with their baby girl, a source offered a glimpse into their new life as parents.
"Joe is very hands on and involved," the insider shared. "He wants to do everything he can and loves being with the baby and helping Sophie."
The source added, "Everyone is very excited for them."