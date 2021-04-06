Hilary Duff Switches Up Her Hair After Welcoming Baby: See Her Blue to Blonde Transformation

Weitere : Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Welcome Their Second Baby

New baby, new 'do.

Hilary Duff is no longer feeling blue—she's back to blonde! The 33-year-old Younger actress, who welcomed her third child in late March, switched up her hair once again after originally going blue in February.

For the blue to blonde transformation, the Disney alum recruited her hair stylists and sent a "quick prayer to the color gods" before beginning the process, which she documented on her Instagram. "It's been fun," she wrote alongside one last selfie with her former blue locks.

And after the process was complete, the "Metamorphosis" singer returned to Instagram with a snap of her blonde hair. In the photo, Duff can be seen smiling alongside her husband, Matthew Koma, who switched up his hair color as well. The Lizzie McGuire alum captioned the picture of their transformations, "Normal hair parents."

The stars are parents to daughter Banks, 2, and newborn baby Mae, while Duff is also mom to son Luca, 9, who she shares with ex Mike Comrie.