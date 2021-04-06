Watch Jimmy Fallon Respond to Backlash Over Addison Rae's TikTok Dance Segment

Weitere : Addison Rae Clams Up Picking Her "Least Favorite Kardashian"

After returning from a week-long vacation, Jimmy Fallon devoted a full segment of The Tonight Show to correcting his previous mistake surrounding TikTok dances.

On Monday, April 5, Jimmy addressed backlash his show faced following a segment during its March 26 episode that featured TikTok personality Addison Rae performing eight dances popular on the social media platform. At the time, users on social media criticized The Tonight Show for failing to give on-air credit to the mostly Black creators of the dances.

"On our last show before break, we did a bit with Addison Rae where she taught me eight viral TikTok dances," Jimmy told viewers in the below video. "Now, we recognize that the creators of those dances deserve to have their own spotlight."

He continued, "So right now, some of the creators will join me to talk about how their dance went viral and then perform the dance themselves."

Jimmy then spoke with the creators and watched them perform their dances. Participating in the segment were Mya Nicole Johnson and Chris Cotter ("Up"); Dorien Scott ("Corvette Corvette"); Fur-Quan Powell and Camyra Franklin ("Laffy Taffy"); Adam Snyder, Nate Nale and Greg Dahl ("Blinding Lights"); and Keara Wilson ("Savage").