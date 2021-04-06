Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Announce First Netflix Series Heart of Invictus

Weitere : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Share New Family Photo

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are taking their followers behind the scenes of the Invictus Games.

On Tuesday, April 6, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they have teamed up with Oscar-winning filmmakers Orlando Von Einsiedel and Joanna Natesegara to create Archewell's first-ever Netflix series. Together, the group will tell the stories of the athletes competing in the 2022 Invictus Games, in which wounded, injured or sick service members compete in nine sports on behalf of their country.

In a statement, Prince Harry shared, "Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve. This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year.."

"As Archewell Productions' first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation," he continued, "I couldn't be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service."