Only Katy Perry Could Look Glamorous While Posing on the Toilet

Katy Perry just turned a restroom stall into her own personal runway.

There's no denying the American Idol judge knows how to stop people in their tracks with her fun and fabulous fashion choices. For one, the 36-year-old pop star made everyone swoon with her electrifying pregnancy style when she was expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom. She welcomed their little one, Daisy Dove, in August 2020.

And naturally, the "Smile" singer has continued to slay the fashion game with wildly daring designs. Case in point? The new mom sizzled in a little black (leather) dress by Alexander McQueen. It was a classic piece but with an added edge, as the sexy creation featured white topstitching that accentuated the corset bodice. She paired her look together with a thick belt, strappy sandal heels by Giuseppe Zanotti and chain-linked jewelry pieces.

But the striking number wasn't the only thing that captured people's attention. It was where Katy modeled her outfit that really stood out.